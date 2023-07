Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Taft Stettinius & Hollister on Monday removed a lawsuit alleging breach of employment contract against Mickey Group Inc. and Alex Rabens to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Galarnyk & Associates on behalf of a plaintiff claiming that he is owed severance. The case is 1:23-cv-04984, Wisnefski v. Mickey Group Inc. et al.

Technology

July 31, 2023, 1:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Michael Wisnefski

defendants

Alex Rabens

Mickey Group Inc.

defendant counsels

Taft Stettinius & Hollister

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract