Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo on Tuesday removed an environmental lawsuit against the United Water Conservation District to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Center for Biological Diversity, Wishtoyo Foundation and Ventura Coastkeeper Program. The complaint contends that the defendant has continued to operate the Vern Freeman Diversion Dam which allegedly has caused harm to four endangered species in violation of the Endangered Species Act. The suit was brought by Environmental Advocates, the Law Office of Patricia Weisselberg and in-house counsel for the plaintiffs. The case is 2:22-cv-08657, Wishtoyo Foundation et al v. United Water Conservation District.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

November 29, 2022, 5:02 PM