New Suit - Product Liability

Facebook, Instagram and parent company Meta Platforms were slapped with a product liability lawsuit Wednesday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The case, which pursues claims on behalf of a Pennsylvania mother and 13-year-old daughter, is part of a wave of cases alleging that the defendants knowingly designed their platforms to have addictive properties that are dangerous to minors. The lawsuit is backed by Morgan & Morgan. The case is 3:22-cv-01286, Wishkin v. Meta Platforms, Inc. et al. Facebook, Instagram and Meta Platforms were hit with a product liability lawsuit Tuesday in Florida Middle District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Brooke Downing, is part of a string of cases alleging that the defendants knowingly designed social media platforms with addictive properties that are dangerous to minors and failed to warn of the danger of mental, physical and emotional harms. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-01877, Downing v. Meta Platforms, Inc. et al.