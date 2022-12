Who Got The Work

Allstate subsidiary North Light Specialty Insurance has tapped attorney James L. Donovan Jr. to fight a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The complaint, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed Nov. 3 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by Chad T. Wilson Law Firm on behalf of Preston Wise. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jay C. Zainey, is 2:22-cv-04373, Wise v. North Light Specialty Insurance Company.