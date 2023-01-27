New Suit

Meta Platforms was hit with a civil rights lawsuit Friday in Texas Northern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by attorney Raleigh W. Newsam II on behalf of the private Facebook groups Wise Guys I and II, accuses Meta of violating Texas House Bill 20, which protects digital expression, by 'deplatforming' Wise Guys for its participants' views on COVID-19 and related issues. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00217, Wise Guys I and II.

Technology

January 27, 2023, 5:19 PM