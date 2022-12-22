New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Bursor & Fisher filed a consumer class action Wednesday in New York Southern District Court against personal care company Combe Incorporated. The suit, over the company's 'Vagisil' and 'OMV!' brand daily intimate washes, accuses the defendant of marketing, selling and representing that the products are safe to be used on the vulva everyday. According to the suit, the medical community is 'adamant' and suggests that women should only use water to clean their vulvas and that intimate washes are harmful to women’s health. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 7:22-cv-10787, Wise et al v. Combe Incorporated.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 22, 2022, 7:15 AM