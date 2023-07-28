New Suit - Employment

Salesforce was sued by former Vice President of Product Management Karl Wirth on Friday in Massachusetts District Court over alleged whistleblower retaliation. According to the complaint, Salesforce falsely informed the public at a Sept. 2022 Dreamforce conference that its new customer data platform 'Genie' operates in 'real-time' when in fact the technology does not have real-time capabilities. The suit further contends that just days before the Dreamforce announcement, Salesforce terminated the plaintiff in retaliation for raising concerns about the legality of describing Genie as a 'real-time' product. The suit was filed by Hartley Michon Robb Hannon. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-11718, Wirth v. Salesforce Inc.

Technology

July 28, 2023, 5:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Karl Wirth

Plaintiffs

Hartley Michon Robb Hannon, LLP

defendants

Salesforce, Inc.

nature of claim: 890/