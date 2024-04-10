Who Got The Work

Hanson Bridgett partners Robert A. McFarlane and Raffi V. Zerounian have stepped in as defense counsel to Wing Aviation in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Feb. 21 in California Northern District Court by Ramey LLP on behalf of WirelessWerx IP, asserts a single patent related to geolocation technology. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, is 4:24-cv-01040, WirelessWerx IP, LLC v. Wing Aviation, LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

April 10, 2024, 10:44 AM

Plaintiffs

WirelessWerx IP, LLC

Plaintiffs

Ramey LLP

defendants

Wing Aviation, LLC

defendant counsels

Hanson Bridgett

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims