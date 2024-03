Who Got The Work

Jeremy J. Taylor, Jose Villarreal, Bethany R. Salpietra and Lute Yang of Baker Botts have entered appearances for Lyft in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Feb. 26 in California Northern District Court by Ramey LLP on behalf of WirelessWerx IP, asserts a single patent related to media monitoring devices. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Virginia K. Demarchi, is 5:24-cv-01144, WirelessWerx IP, LLC v. Lyft, Inc.

Technology

March 07, 2024, 9:23 AM

