New Suit - Patent

Verizon Communications was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Eastern District Court. The court action, filed by Russ August & Kabat and Steckler Wayne Cherry & Love on behalf of Wireless Alliance, asserts three patents related to cellular networking systems. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00097, Wireless Alliance, LLC v. Verizon Communications, Inc. et al.

Telecommunications

March 08, 2023, 6:26 AM