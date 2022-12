New Suit - Contract

ABF Freight System and ArcBest Corp. were hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Friday in Arkansas Western District Court. The suit, over allegedly damaged cargo, was filed by Wales & Mikesch and Levar Law on behalf of Wire Belt Co. of America. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-02190, Wire Belt Co. of America Inc. v. ABF Freight System Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

December 16, 2022, 4:33 PM