Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Best & Sharp on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Aflac, the Georgia-based insurance giant, to Oklahoma Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Aizeman Law Group on behalf of Carolyn Winton. The case is 4:23-cv-00203, Winton v. American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus ("Aflac").

Insurance

May 12, 2023, 8:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Carolyn Winton

Plaintiffs

Aizeman Law Group

defendants

American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus ("Aflac")

defendant counsels

Best Sharp

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute