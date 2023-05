New Suit - Patent

Lenovo Group, the popular laptop manufacturer and parent company of Motorola, was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Eastern District Court. The court case was brought by Fabricant LLP and the Truelove Law Firm on behalf of Winterspring Digital LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00258, Winterspring Digital LLC v. Lenovo Group Limited.

Technology

May 31, 2023, 11:59 AM

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims