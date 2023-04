New Suit - ERISA

Aetna Life Insurance, Hartford Financial Services Group and Reynolds American Inc. were hit with an ERISA lawsuit Thursday in North Carolina Middle District Court. The court action, for short-term disability benefits, was brought by the Laws Law Firm on behalf of Robin E. Winters. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00333, Winters v. Reynolds American Inc. et al.

Robin E Winters

Bowden Gardner & Hill, P.C.

Aetna Life Insurance Company

Reynolds American Inc.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.

nature of claim: 150/alleging breach of contract