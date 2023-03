New Suit - Employment

Water filtration company pHountain and a former supervisor were hit with an employment lawsuit on Friday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit, over alleged sexual harassment, was filed by Phillips & Associates on behalf of a former customer service representative. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01668, Winters v. pHountain PH Holdings Corp. et al.

New York

March 03, 2023, 7:34 PM