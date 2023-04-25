New Suit - ERISA

UnitedHealthcare and Oxford Health Insurance were hit with an ERISA lawsuit on Tuesday in Connecticut District Court. The suit, filed by St. Onge Steward Johnston & Reens on behalf of Jonathan A. Winter, Charlie Q. Winter and Rebecca E. Moore, accuses the defendants of wrongfully denying coverage for delivery of a baby and post-natal care performed by a home birth mid wife; according to the complaint, the defendants initially authorized the mid wife as an in-network provider, then reversed course after the baby was delivered. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00523, Winter et al. v. Oxford Health Plans LLC et al.

Health Care

April 25, 2023, 6:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Charlie Quinn Winter

Jonathan Adam Winter

Rebecca Moore

Plaintiffs

St. Onge Steward Johnston & Reens LLC

defendants

Oxford Health Plans LLC

United Healthcare

Oxford Health Ins, Inc

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute