News From Law.com

"Off-the-charts" litigation work helped lead Winston & Strawn to roughly flat revenue last year after the Am Law 50 firm surpassed the $1 billion threshold in 2021. The firm grossed $1.46 billion while also increasing profits per partner by 4%, to about $3.143 million. It's equity tier decreased by about 10% after "a number" of departures last year, firm chair Tom Fitzgerald said.

Legal Services

April 12, 2023, 3:03 PM

nature of claim: /