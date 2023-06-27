Winston Grabs Alston & Birds Texas Litigation Leader | Law.c...

News From Law.com

Alston & Bird trial partner Stephanie Clouston, who led that firm's Texas litigation practice, joined Winston & Strawn on Monday as a partner in Dallas and a member of the litigation department, as Big Law moves continue in Texas.Clouston said she had "12 wonderful years" at Alston & Bird, but could not pass up the chance to move to Winston's Houston office, where she has known a number of its lawyers for years, including Thomas Melsheimer, the office managing partner.

June 27, 2023, 8:00 AM

