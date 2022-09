News From Law.com

Winston & Strawn trial partner Grant Schmidt has joined national litigation boutique Hilgers Graben as managing partner in Dallas, as the Nebraska-based firm opens a brick-and-mortar office in Dallas. The firm, founded in 2011, has had lawyers in Dallas for years, including name partner Andrew Graben, but the lawyers have been working remotely.

Legal Services

September 16, 2022, 9:48 AM