Winston and Strawn Late Entry Saves Fracking Firm From Halli...

With most of the pre-trial motions done, a pioneering electric fracturing technology company switched law firms close to trial and managed to defeat an industry giant's patent infringement suit. U.S. Well Services Inc., a subsidiary of ProFrac Services LLC was handed a no damages verdict by a federal jury in Waco. The plaintiff, Halliburton Energy Services Inc., filed suit in April 2021 in the Western District of Texas and for a time events did not appear to be going well for U.S. Well Services; that defendant brought counterclaims of patent infringement in an attempt to turn the tables on Halliburton.

Energy

August 28, 2023, 3:38 PM

