Winston & Strawn has expanded its structured finance practice in two key markets by adding Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft partners Chris Gavin in New York and Taylor Speers in Dallas.Gavin and Speers, who joined Winston & Strawn on Saturday,are partners in the structured finance practice and the transactions department. They have worked together closely for years, and said others on their team are expected to follow.

Legal Services - Large Law

March 27, 2023, 5:00 AM

