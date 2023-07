News From Law.com

Winston & Strawn continues to build out a private equity team focused on the energy sector by adding Weil, Gotshal & Manges counsel Scott Delaney on Monday as a partner in Dallas in the private equity transactions practice, with focus on the energy and infrastructure industry group. Delaney said joining Winston as a partner puts him in a position to grow his practice.

July 25, 2023, 1:01 PM

