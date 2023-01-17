Winston & Strawn Snags Real Estate Partner From Shutts & Bow...

News From Law.com

Winston & Strawn announced its latest hire in Miami as the firm expects continued demand for real estate expertise in the area, even as the broader real estate market is experiencing a slowdown. Rafael Aguilar is joining the Miami office after spending six years at Shutts & Bowen. While there, Aguilar focused on real estate matters and often times worked with clients from Latin America. Now, he's expected to work within the same sphere, which is driving some attractive real estate investment activity.

January 17, 2023, 5:00 AM