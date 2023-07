News From Law.com

Former Baker McKenzie tax partners Jeffrey Rubinger and Summer LePree are joining the team, which also added former Greenberg Traurig shareholder David Wells in May. Winston & Strawn was part of the wave of firms that opened offices in Miami about a year ago during the region's economic prosperity fueled by migration trends.

July 20, 2023, 6:00 AM

