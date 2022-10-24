Winston & Strawn Grows Miami Office With New Fintech Partner...

News From Law.com

Winston & Strawn is continuing its fast growth in Miami with a new partner focused on financial services, specifically fintech. With last week's hire of Juan Azel, the Chicago-based law firm's Miami office, which opened in May with six partners from other South Florida firms, has doubled its partner count. Azel officially joined the firm as a financial services partner Friday. Before landing at Winston & Strawn, he worked as a deputy general counsel at Cross Rivers Bank, a company that offers financial services to fintech companies.

October 24, 2022, 5:48 PM