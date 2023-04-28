Winston & Strawn Builds Crypto, International Strength with ...

News From Law.com

Winston & Strawn's Miami office scooped up a Greenberg Traurig tech partner with particular experience in two areas Winston & Strawn has been eyeing as growth sectors in Miami's booming market. Will Turner joins Winston after almost two years at Greenberg, where he handled over 50 M&A deals or company sales, more than 30 venture capital investments and upwards of 50 commercial blockchain transactions or product launches. And with so many international clients, his fit at Winston makes sense.

April 28, 2023, 1:24 PM

