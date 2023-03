News From Law.com

Winston & Strawn lawyers have asked a federal judge to put an end to "back door" rule making in a securities fight stemming from secondary market trading of cryptocurrency. At issue, the amicus brief says, is the agency's classification of the digital assets as securities and, more importantly, the role the employees had as a secondary market which fails to meet the contract requirements to be classified as regulated securities exchanges.

Cryptocurrency

March 03, 2023, 3:00 PM