Chicago-based Winston & Strawn is hiring away a former intellectual property Buchalter shareholder and adding her to the firm's trademarks practice. Marlene Williams is coming onboard Winston & Strawn's trademarks practice as its latest global lead and will also serve as counsel based in San Francisco. Previously Williams served as a shareholder in Buchalter's intellectual property practice based out of its Los Angeles and San Francisco offices.

May 16, 2024, 4:09 PM

