New Suit - Employment

Boeing was sued Tuesday in Mississippi Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court action was brought by Waide & Associates on behalf of a former employee in the human resources department who contends that she experienced race-based discrimination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00030, Winstead v. Boeing Aerospace Operations, Inc.

Aerospace & Defense

February 28, 2023, 4:04 PM