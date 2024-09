News From Law.com

Dallas-founded Winstead has opened an office in Nashville, and hired a total of five laterals in the city including construction, land use and litigation attorneys. Jeff Matthews, chairman and chief executive officer of Winstead, said Nashville is a "hot market," and it was time for the firm to open an office there because of the firm's national real estate practice, particularly in the health care sector.

Legal Services - Large Law

September 04, 2024, 9:52 AM