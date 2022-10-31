Winstead Hires Fiduciary Litigator in Dallas, M&A Lawyer in ...

News From Law.com

Winstead added a business litigator in Dallas and a corporate securities and M&A lawyer in Fort Worth, as the Am Law 200 firm brings on 57 lawyers so far this year and focuses on strategic growth. Lynn Pinker Hurst & Schwegmann partner Joshua Sandler joined Winstead on Monday as a shareholder in Dallas and co-chair of the firm's fiduciary litigation practice. Also, Kelly Hart & Hallman partner Jarratt Watkins joined as a shareholder on Monday in the corporate securities and M&A group in Fort Worth.

October 31, 2022, 9:41 AM