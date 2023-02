News From Law.com

Jessica Straley, a Winstead shareholder in Dallas, is now a co-chair of the firm's real estate development and investment group, the Am Law 200 firm's largest practice group. David Dawson, chairman and CEO of Winstead, announced Straley's appointment on Tuesday, although she said she has been easing into the management role over the last few weeks.

February 07, 2023, 5:12 PM