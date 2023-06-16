Winstead Boosts Public Finance Team With Austin Regulatory S...

News From Law.com

Winstead has expanded its public finance team by hiring Lloyd Gosselink Rochelle & Townsend partner James Aldredge as a shareholder in Austin, where he plans to grow his water and wastewater practice.Aldredge, who joined the firm last week, said he has an administrative and regulatory practice focused on representing clients before agencies such as the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TECQ), the Public Utilities Commission of Texas, the State Office of Administrative Hearings and the Texas Water Development Board.

