Winning the Credibility Battle: Kirklands Donna Welch on Cro...

The latest installment of the Litigation Daily's "Best I've Ever Seen" series checks in with Donna Welch, a partner in the Chicago office of Kirkland & Ellis, about cross-examining expert witnesses. She says "restraint" is key when approaching the "credibility battle" involved with crossing paid witnesses. "Buttressing your credibility and whittling away at the expert's credibility and the credibility of the person who put them on the stand is one of the biggest goals," she said.

September 08, 2022, 7:30 AM