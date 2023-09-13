WINNERS: Huff Powell & Bailey Continues Defense Streak | Law...

News From Law.com

When it comes to defending medical-malpractices cases throughout metro Atlanta, attorneys with Huff, Powell & Bailey are standing out for their ability to protect defendants from multimillion dollar complaints. After securing a series of unrelated medical malpractice defense verdicts from Fulton and DeKalb County State Court juries in June, Huff, Powell & Bailey litigators have obtained another check in the win column. The defense verdict achieved by partners R. Page Powell Jr. and Sarah Akinosho, and associate Alexis Herring, has helped clear the name of a physician legally pursued for up to $45 million in alleged plaintiff damages.

Georgia

September 13, 2023, 2:13 PM

