Who Got The Work

Joseph G. Went and Sydney Gambee of Holland & Hart have stepped in as defense counsel to Wells Fargo in a pending lawsuit over its alleged role in a Ponzi scheme run by Las Vegas attorney Matthew Beasley, who was arrested after a four-hour armed standoff with the FBI. The complaint, filed May 4 in Nevada District Court by Levine Kellogg Lehman Schneider & Grossman and Semenza Kircher Rickard on behalf of a receiver for J&J Consulting Services and J&J Purchasing, claims that Beasley collected hundreds of millions of dollars from investors to purportedly advance settlement funds to personal injury plaintiffs, then comingled the funds in his Wells Fargo IOLTA account and misappropriated them for personal expenses and investment payouts. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon, is 2:23-cv-00703, Winkler v. Wells Fargo Bank N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

June 19, 2023, 8:30 AM

Plaintiffs

Geoff Winkler

Plaintiffs

Levine Kellogg Lehman Schnelder Grossman

Semenza Kircher Rickard

defendants

Wells Fargo Bank N.A.

defendant counsels

Holland & Hart

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct