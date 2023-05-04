New Suit

Wells Fargo was sued on Thursday in Nevada District Court for its alleged role in a Ponzi scheme run by Las Vegas attorney Matthew Beasley, who was arrested after a four-hour armed standoff with the FBI. According to the complaint, Beasley collected hundreds of millions of dollars from investors to purportedly advance settlement funds to personal injury plaintiffs, then comingled the funds in his Wells Fargo IOLTA account and misappropriated them for personal expenses and investment payouts. The suit was brought by Levine Kellogg Lehman Schneider & Grossman and Semenza Kircher Rickard on behalf of a receiver for J&J Consulting Services and J&J Purchasing. The case is 2:23-cv-00703, Winkler v. Wells Fargo Bank N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

May 04, 2023, 8:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Geoff Winkler

Plaintiffs

Semenza Kircher Rickard

defendants

Wells Fargo Bank N.A.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct