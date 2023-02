Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson and O'Melveny & Myers on Monday removed an employment class action against American Airlines to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Usharovich Law on behalf of workers subject to a collective bargaining agreement that allegedly does not provide a sufficient amount of paid sick leave. The case is 1:23-cv-01208, Winkler v. American Airlines, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

February 27, 2023, 4:38 PM