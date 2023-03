Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Schenck, Price, Smith & King on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Crown Equipment Corp. to New Jersey District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney William E. Meyer Esq. on behalf of John J. Winkler Jr. and Maryella Winkler. The case is3:23-cv-01361, Winkler et al v. Crown Equipment Corporation et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 10, 2023, 5:06 PM