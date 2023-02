Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fowler Hirtzel McNulty & Spaulding on Friday removed a lawsuit against United Natural Foods, an organic and specialty food distributor, and Precious Robinson to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Askin & Hooker on behalf of Michelle Wingate. The case is 2:23-cv-01085, Wingate v. United Natural Foods, Inc., et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 24, 2023, 11:00 AM