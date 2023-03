Who Got The Work

Rebecca Sember Izsak and Brook T. Dirlam of Thomas Thomas & Hafer have entered appearances for Walmart in a pending trip-and-fall lawsuit. The action was filed March 1 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by Woomer & Talarico on behalf of David Wingard and Laura Wingard. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mark R. Hornak, is 2:23-cv-00364, Wingard et al v. Wal-Mart Stores East, L.P.