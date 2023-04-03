Joseph James DiPalma and Jason Mattar of Jackson Lewis have stepped in to defend Golftec Enterprises and Golftec Intellectual Property in a pending website accessibility class action. The suit, filed Feb. 16 in New York Eastern District Court by Law Office of Mitchell S. Segal, alleges that the defendants' website features video content without captioning and therefore excludes individuals who are deaf or hearing-impaired from full and equal participation. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian M. Cogan, is 1:23-cv-01244, Winegard v. Golftec Intellectual Property Llc et al.
Internet & Social Media
April 03, 2023, 4:28 AM