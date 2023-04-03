Who Got The Work

Joseph James DiPalma and Jason Mattar of Jackson Lewis have stepped in to defend Golftec Enterprises and Golftec Intellectual Property in a pending website accessibility class action. The suit, filed Feb. 16 in New York Eastern District Court by Law Office of Mitchell S. Segal, alleges that the defendants' website features video content without captioning and therefore excludes individuals who are deaf or hearing-impaired from full and equal participation. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian M. Cogan, is 1:23-cv-01244, Winegard v. Golftec Intellectual Property Llc et al.

Internet & Social Media

April 03, 2023, 4:28 AM

Plaintiffs

Jay Winegard

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Mitchell S. Segal P.C.

defendants

Golftec Enterprises Llc

Golftec Intellectual Property Llc

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA