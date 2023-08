Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Zimmer Kunz on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Swift Transportation to West Virginia Southern District Court. The suit, arising from a vehicle collision, was filed by the Akers Law Offices on behalf of Robert D. Winebrenner. The case is 2:23-cv-00516, Winebrenner v. Swift Transportation Co. of Arizona, LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

August 02, 2023, 3:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Robert D. Winebrenner

Plaintiffs

Akers Law Offices

defendants

Swift Transportation Co. of Arizona, LLC

defendant counsels

Zimmer Kunz

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct