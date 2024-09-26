Wine, Dine and Grind (Through the Weekend): Summer Associate...

News From Law.com

When Big Law firms want to show summer associates a good time, they write checks. In a recent American Lawyer survey of 3,077 summer associates at 71 law firms, a Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton summer couldn't decide whether they had more fun at a party on a yacht or a party in the Hamptons. Cravath, Swaine & Moore rented out Central Park Zoo; Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison rented out the MoMA. Simpson, Thacher & Bartlett bought orchestra seats for roughly 150 summers at Hamilton. A summer associate at Proskauer Rose attended both the Tony Awards and the NBA draft, while a Weil, Gotshal & Manges summer watched Anthony Edwards drop 29 points on the Dallas Mavericks to keep the Minnesota Timberwolves alive in the NBA Western Conference finals. How would that Weil summer go on to describe the firm to law school classmates in the fall? "The best," they said.

Legal Services - Large Law

September 26, 2024, 10:00 AM