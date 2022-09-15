New Suit - Contract

The Federal Aviation Administration, Bank of America and other defendants were hit with a quiet-title action on Wednesday in Oklahoma Western District Court. The suit, brought by SmithAmundsen on behalf of flight school Windy City Flyers, seeks to enforce a mechanics lien on an aircraft formerly owned by dissolved company Gelt Gobbler. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-00813, Windy City Flyers Inc v. Federal Aviation Administration et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 15, 2022, 4:52 PM