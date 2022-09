New Suit

Residential solar energy company Sunrun, the State of New York and other defendants were hit with a foreclosure lawsuit Thursday in New York Eastern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Hasbani & Light on behalf of Windward Bora LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-05236, Windward Bora LLC v. Argueta et al.

Renewable Energy

September 01, 2022, 7:21 PM