Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at the Law Office of Jack D. Evans on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Travelers, a New York-based insurance company, and GEICO General Insurance Co. to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, for uninsured/underinsured motorist benefits arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Crews & Pesquera on behalf of Kenneth J. Windt. The case is 5:23-cv-00466, Windt v. GEICO General Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

July 28, 2023, 7:52 AM

Plaintiffs

Kenneth J Windt

defendants

The Travelers Indemnity Company of Connecticut

GEICO General Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Law Office Of Jack D. Evans

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision