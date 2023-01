Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Monday removed a landlord-tenant lawsuit against Midas Realty to Connecticut District Court. The suit, brought by Weinstein & Wisser on behalf of Windsor Avenue 67, accuses the defendant of failing to maintain and repair the premises. The case is 3:23-cv-00032, Windsor Avenue 67 LLC v. Midas Realty LLC.

Real Estate

January 09, 2023, 6:52 PM