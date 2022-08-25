Removed To Federal Court

Day Pitney, McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter and other counsel removed a lawsuit against Selective Insurance Co. of America, ICI Flooring and other defendants to Massachusetts District Court on Thursday. The suit, arising from underlying litigation over an allegedly faulty flooring installation project, was filed by Gallagher & Cavanaugh on behalf of Windover Construction. The case is 1:22-cv-11365, Windover Construction, Inc. v. Selective Insurance Company of America et al.

Insurance

August 25, 2022, 3:36 PM