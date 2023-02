Who Got The Work

Winston & Strawn partner Aviva Grumet-Morris has entered an appearance for H.E.B. PPO Plan and H.E.B. Inc. in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The complaint was filed Jan. 9 in Texas Western District Court by attorneys P. Matthew O’Neil and T. Daniel Hollaway on behalf of E. A. and Windmill Wellness Ranch LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David A. Ezra, is 5:23-cv-00034, Windmill Wellness Ranch LLC et al v. H.E.B., Inc. et al.

Texas

February 23, 2023, 11:19 AM